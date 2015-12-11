A Supposedly Feminist Website

11/12/15
1:20 PM
11

How to Puke All Over the World

Bridey Heing
101
11

I’ve been fortunate enough to travel to some incredible places, and I’ve been unfortunate enough to throw up at every single one. The Great Barrier Reef, the Great Rift Valley, the mountains of New Zealand, the chateaus of the Loire Valley—my stomach is indiscriminate, and easily provoked.

10/22/15
4:35 PM
10

Meet the Badass Mother-Daughter Duo Who Conquered the Pony Express Trail

Ali Wunderman
20
10

We were deep in the woods of Humboldt County at Katie Azevedo’s family ranch, gathered around the table for breakfast. It was a comfortable scene, but six weeks ago Katie was dirty and dusty, in the midst of a transformative experience: She and her mother, Linda—along with their horse, Sedona—were riding the Pony

10/20/15
11:00 AM
6

Sex on a Plane: Tips for Joining the Mile High Club

M.R. Branwen
89
6

Some 13 million Americans purport to be part of the Mile High Club. Sound like a lot of people? Not when you consider that it only accounts for 4 percent of the American population. What’s more, these Mile High Club members are mostly men.

10/9/15
12:50 PM
17

Studying Abroad in Africa Is a Woman's Game

Jessica Coen
162
17

The traditional study abroad experience is changing; no longer are students invariably heading to Europe to drunkenly piss on the streets of Florence or Sevilla. They’re heading to Africa, too—and it turns out that the students most interested in studying there are overwhelmingly women.

10/2/15
10:50 AM
23

How to Fly Overseas With a Jerk Cat

Evelyn Aschenbrenner
144
23

There’s an abundance of information about traveling internationally with dogs. If you’re moving abroad, obviously you’re bringing Fido. But traveling with cats? We don’t seem to talk about that a whole lot. And why is this? Are cats unworthy of traveling around the world? I think not!

9/22/15
10:00 AM
10

What Do Travel Agents Even Do Anymore?

Lisa Ryan
168
10

I noticed something weird in the invitation to my Canadian cousin’s upcoming wedding in Mexico. As I read through the details, I saw that he was directing everyone to book their accommodations through...his travel agent.

9/21/15
12:40 PM
1

How Sex Can Cure Your Fear Of Flying

Mark Shrayber
35
1

Are you one of those people who white-knuckles your way through a 30-minute flight, afraid that if you stopped thinking about keeping the plane in the air for even a minute that it would immediately drop out of the sky like a useless aluminum can? If so, we’ve got some sexy news for you.

